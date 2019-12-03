|
|
Angelo B. Mazza
Angelo B. Mazza, 89, of Carbondale, died Saturday at the home of his daughter in Peckville. His wife, the former Rita Cost, died in 2007.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Charles and Victoria Leach Mazza, he was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Angelo was a member of Post 4712, Simpson; American Legion Post 221, Carbondale; the Devil Dog Club; and the Marine Corps League.
Prior to retirement, he was employed in the composing room for the former Scranton Tribune. He previously was employed by the former Carbondale Review. Most recently, he was employed by the Minuteman Press and the Dunmorean Newspaper.
Angelo was very active in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a unit commissioner; he also was awarded the Silver Beaver Award and the St. George Bishop's Medal. Angelo was a member of West Side Hose Company No. 7, Carbondale, where he served as president; the Carbondale Fire Police; the Carbondale Volunteer Firefighters' Relief Association; and the Pioneer Youth Association.
Surviving are a son, Charles Mazza and wife, Lisa, Jessup; a daughter, Clara Irizarry and husband, Michael, Peckville; a son-in-law, Darryl Fosbrook, Easton; three grandchildren, Taryn Trudnak and husband, Michael; Dre Irizarry; and Marisa Karabin and husband, Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Sophie and Evan Trudnak and Lucas Karabin; and several nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Ann Fosbrook, who died in 2014, and a sister, Geraldine Pandolfo, who died in 2019.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Fallbrook Street, Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or the Marine Corps League.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019