Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West
Hopkinsville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Lisandrelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo J. Lisandrelli


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo J. Lisandrelli Obituary

Master Sgt. Angelo J. Lisandrelli, age 79, formerly of Mount Cobb, Pa., passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. He was born in Italy, May 31, 1941, to Anelio and Annetta Ragnacci Lisandrelli.

Angelo served four years in the United States Navy and retired from the Army Reserve with 23 years of service. He was involved with his local American Legion, and Corvettes of Clarksville, Tenn., and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarksville.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Blaine Lisandrelli Sr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dawn Muckey Lisandrelli; daughter, Susan (Tom) Hoffman; son, Tony (Julia) Lisandrelli; siblings, Maria Scheller and Carl (Elaine) Lisandrelli; sister-in-law, Helen Muckey (Fran) Osborne and families; grandchildren, Blaine Lisandrelli Jr., Brenden Hoffman (Preston) Murphy and Andrew Hoffman; a great-granddaughter, Ada Marie Murphy; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, , the or the military .

Arrangements provided by Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory of Clarksville, Tenn.

Graveside service will be held on Oct. 23, 2020, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky., with full military honors.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -