Angelo J. Mascaro Jr., 85, a resident of Peckville, died Sunday at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center. He was the husband of the former Marilyn Williams, who died May 12.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Angelo J. Sr. and Phyllis Gallo Mascaro, he attended Peckville United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. Before retirement, he worked for PennDOT. After retirement, he worked as a meter reader for Blakely Borough. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He and his son, Scotty, would enjoy going to all of the Valley View Cougars sporting events and he was always there to take Scotty to any of his events. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he will be sadly missed.
Surviving are a daughter, MaryJane Calachino and husband, Joseph Sr., Jessup; two grandchildren, Joseph Calachino Jr. and fiancée, Amber; and Ashley Coassolo and husband, Dominic; a great-granddaughter, Aria Coassolo; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Scotty Mascaro; and three brothers, Anthony, August and Alfred Mascaro.
Services and interment will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
