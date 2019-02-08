Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Angelo James Gigliotti (Castle), 87, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully on Monday morning at Carbondale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. His wife was the late Evelyn Defazio Gigliotti.



Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Angelo and Catherine Chellino Gigliotti.



Angelo, better known as James, was well-known and beloved in the Carbondale community. As a young man, he loved to fish and hunt the "Mud Pond," currently Merli-Sarnoski Park. He was a superior and gifted athlete with blistering speed as a sprinter in track and field. A full track and field scholarship was unfortunately curtailed due to serious back injury.



As with many of our region's immigrants, who proudly earned and declared America as their new home, James worked tirelessly at the family bar and restaurant business, the Castle Gardens. Formerly located on Seventh Avenue in Carbondale, Castle Gardens was named after America's first official immigration center, where his family entered into the country near Ellis Island, N.Y.



Many of the hardworking and prominent business and community leaders, as well as many miners, frequented the Castle Gardens. James was selfless and very generous. He loved his family and cherished his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply and dearly missed.



James is survived by sons, James Gigliotti Jr., Scranton; John Gigliotti and his wife, Gloria Zazzera Gigliotti, Scranton; daughters, Karen Gigliotti Schweitzer and her husband, Ted Schweitzer, Philadelphia; Linda Gigliotti, Pheonix, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Rebekah Gigliotti, John Michael Gigliotti, Jory James Poole; Kamriine Zelno and her husband, Allen; also his great-grandchildren, Allen Zelno Jr. and Joseph Zelno; and many nieces and nephews.



James was also preceded in death by a brother, Samuel; and more recently, his brother, Carmen.



Funeral services will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements and condolences are under the care of the Joseph J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 329 W. Market St., Scranton.

