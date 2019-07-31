|
Angelo M. Genell, 30, of Old Forge, lost his battle with addiction on Sunday, July 28.
Born in Old Forge, he was the beloved son of Angelo F. and Tracy L. Ferrett Genell. Angelo is also survived by his daughter, Amelia Grace; a brother, Austin; a sister, Ashley and her husband, Terrence Burke.
He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
Angelo's family wishes to thank those individuals who sincerely tried to help Angelo during his recovery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Parish, St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.
At the family's request, there will be no public viewing hours. To help support a recovery program, memorial contributions can be made in Angelo M. Genell's name to the Scranton UNICO Foundation, P.O. Box 278, Dunmore, PA 18512.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. If you wish to leave on online condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019