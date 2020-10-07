Home

Angelo P. Pascucci, 94, of Old Forge, died peacefully at Marywood Heights, Scranton, on Monday.

Angelo was the son of the late Amadeo and Angela Isopi Pascucci and lived most of his life in Old Forge. He attended public schools in Old Forge and graduated in 1943 with honors. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. He was sent to Bainbridge, Md. for basic training and then was transferred to the Naval Hospital in Miami, Fla. to become a hospital corpsman. He then was assigned to a naval ship where he remained for six months. Eventually, he was assigned to various naval hospitals in the Pearl Harbor area as a medical Corpsman Second Class. In 1946 he was honorably discharged.

At that point, he enrolled in Wilkes College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in 1950. Angelo worked in private industry for a number of years and subsequently worked for the Commonwealth of Pa. at the Clarks Summit State Hospital, having worked as a supervisor in the social service department for 35 years. He participated in a number of continuing education courses at Marywood University's School of Social Work.

Angelo was interested in sports, both as a participant and spectator. He also was an avid reader in the areas of ancient history and the Roman empire. He had a great interest in gardening and also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Florida to visit friends and relatives.

Angelo was a loving and caring brother and uncle. He is survived by his sister, Ann Basta, R.N.; and a number of nieces and nephews, Jeanne Marie Giacometti and husband, Bart; Angela Pagnotti and husband, David; Teresa Cordelli and husband, Mark; and Stephen Pascucci Jr., M.D. and wife, Beverly; and grandnieces and grandnephews, Alicia Hartman, Joseph Giacometti, M.D., Marissa Pagnotti, Dave Pagnotti Jr. and Cristina Hoehn.

He was also predeceased by brothers, John, Olivio and Dr. Stephen Pascucci; a sister, Mary LaFratte; a niece, Marjorie Troiani; and his longtime companion, Beatrice James.

The family wishes to acknowledge Dr. John Diakiw and his nurse Shannon for many years of care and compassion. Also, thank you to the wonderful staff (third floor) at Marywood Heights for the remarkable care and concern over the past six months. The many home caregivers, especially Mary Lou, Charlene and Ann Marie, are graciously appreciated for their years of benevolence.

The funeral will be private with a blessing service in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.


