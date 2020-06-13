|
|
Angie D'Angola, 94, of West Scranton, was called by the Lord into heaven, on Thursday morning, to be with her beloved husband, Vincent P. D'Angola, who preceded her in death in 1988.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Catherine Foglia Caterino. Those who have had the privilege of knowing Angie, knew that her love of family, friends and faith in God were most important to her. Angie was well known for her time when she was employed at the A&P, where she met many of her friends. She was most happy when afforded the opportunity to brag about the accomplishments of her nieces and nephews. A kind and generous woman, Angie was always the first to lend a helping hand and to give to those in need. Angie will be sadly missed by all who loved her so very much.
The family expresses their sincerest thanks and gratitude to the nursing staff at the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Scranton, Pa.
Surviving are her sisters-in-law, Margaret Caterino, Scranton; and Kathleen D'Angola, White Haven; nieces, Catherine Bianchi and husband, Carl, Olyphant; Cathy Gerard, Taylor; Carmella D'Angola; and Cathy D'Angola; nephews, Anthony V. Marrone and significant other, Julie Brown, Clarks Summit; Eugene Marrone, St. Petersburg, Florida; Alfonso Caterino and wife, Ruth "Dolly," Scranton; and Vincent D'Angola; as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Also preceded by Angie's passing were her brother, Salvatore M. Caterino; and sister, Louise Caterino Marrone.
Due to the current health crisis, a private viewing and service has been requested by the family with a burial in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2020