Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
1101 Willow St.
Peckville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
1101 Willow St.
Peckville, PA
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita M. Daiute


1986 - 2019
Anita M. Daiute Obituary
Anita M. Daiute, a resident of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, formerly of Throop, died Monday. She was the widow of Carl Daiute, who died on Feb. 21, 1986.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Michalina Cardamone Mancuso. A graduate of Throop High School, she owned a beauty shop where she practiced her passion, hairdressing. Always active, Anita donated her time for many years as a volunteer at Mercy Hospital and to the Gino Merli Center. She was a member of St. Bridget's Church in Throop until its closing, and quilted at the church with fellow members. She loved to cook for her family, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are daughters, Linda O'Koren and husband, Francis, Peckville; and JoAnn Joyce and husband, Joseph, Archbald; son, Carl Daiute and wife, Sandra, Peckville; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Mancuso.

The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday starting at 9 until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019
