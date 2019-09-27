Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins Funeral Home
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita "Babe" Roche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita "Babe" Roche Obituary
Anita "Babe" Roche, 73, of Elk Lake, Waymart, died Tuesday at home after a brief illness. Her husband, Maurice "Butch" Roche, survives her. They celebrated 33 years of marriage on July 11.

Born March 6, 1946, in Carbondale, daughter of the late William and Anita Bianchi Yasnovitch, Anita grew up on Elk Lake in Waymart and enjoyed spending time with family and friends in their boat. When she was in her 40s, Anita graduated summa cum laude from Lackawanna College in Wayne County and received her associate degree. For several years, she worked for the Western Wayne School District at R.D. Wilson Elementary; working with autistic children is what she enjoyed the most.

Family was the most important thing to her. She will be remembered as a fierce Mama Bear, kind, generous, smart, supportive and an amazing cook. She loved music and dancing with Butch; they were always the best couple on the dance floor.

She is also survived by a son, Michael Gill; and a daughter, Shannon Gill, both of Waymart; and her dog, Abby.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Yasnovitch.

In accordance with her wishes, following cremation, a celebration of life will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now