Anita "Babe" Roche, 73, of Elk Lake, Waymart, died Tuesday at home after a brief illness. Her husband, Maurice "Butch" Roche, survives her. They celebrated 33 years of marriage on July 11.
Born March 6, 1946, in Carbondale, daughter of the late William and Anita Bianchi Yasnovitch, Anita grew up on Elk Lake in Waymart and enjoyed spending time with family and friends in their boat. When she was in her 40s, Anita graduated summa cum laude from Lackawanna College in Wayne County and received her associate degree. For several years, she worked for the Western Wayne School District at R.D. Wilson Elementary; working with autistic children is what she enjoyed the most.
Family was the most important thing to her. She will be remembered as a fierce Mama Bear, kind, generous, smart, supportive and an amazing cook. She loved music and dancing with Butch; they were always the best couple on the dance floor.
She is also survived by a son, Michael Gill; and a daughter, Shannon Gill, both of Waymart; and her dog, Abby.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Yasnovitch.
In accordance with her wishes, following cremation, a celebration of life will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019