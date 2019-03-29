Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Sibello. View Sign

Anita Sibello, age 83, and formerly of Lake Ariel, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, at Allied Hospice in Scranton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert Sibello Sr., on Aug. 12, 2010.



Born on Jan. 29, 1936, and a Newark, N.J., native, Anita was the daughter of the late Anna and Agostino Torrioni. Raised with her sister, Agatha Scavone, of Manchester, N.J., and brother, Anthony Torrioni, of West Caldwell, N.J., she was a longtime resident of Upper Montclair, N.J.



For many years, Anita could be found behind the deli counter at the Lakeville Market, helping prepare the many specialties that the market was famous for serving.



Anita, being a graduate of Arts High in Newark, N.J., was a wonderfully gifted artist. On any given day, you could find her seated at her kitchen table quietly and skillfully painting. Being an avid reader, she passed the hours away reading crime and mystery thrillers.



Not many had as green a thumb as Anita. She made the world a bit more beautiful with her blooming trees, shrubs and flowers. She was a wonderful friend to many but, above all, a loving wife and mother, who will be remembered and missed by her adoring family.



Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Noto and husband, Michael Sr., of Waverly; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Sibello, of Lake Ariel; her grandchildren, Robert James Sibello, of Lake Ariel; Anne Marie Sibello, of Philadelphia; Michael Noto Jr.; and Andrew Noto, both of Waverly.



She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Sibello Jr.; and her daughter, Laurie Ann Sibello.



Blessing services by the Rev. John Lapera are scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Montclair, N.J., with burial to follow.



Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

125 North Main Avenue

Scranton , PA 18504

