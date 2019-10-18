|
|
Anitamaria Demey, 23, of Scranton, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Allison Demey and John Perry, she enjoyed music, photography, horror films and writing her own poetry. Anita had a smile that could light up the room and her presence made the world a better place. She was an animal lover, especially her cat, Skyler, and dog, Max.
She was a loving daughter, sister and granddaughter who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are two sisters, Chrisula Perry and Jasmin Rodriguez; grandmothers, Alice Vaughn Demey and Valerie Perry; grandfather, Barry Demey; and several members of the Demey, Rodriguez and Perry families.
She was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Rodriguez.
Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 18, 2019