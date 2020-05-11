|
|
Ann Alunni Mahalidge, 90, formerly of Jessup and a resident at Green Ridge Health Care Center, died peacefully on Friday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her husband of 40 years was Joseph Mahalidge Jr., who died in January 1990.
Born in Jessup, where she resided for 84 years, Ann was the daughter of Umberto and Lucia Mancini Alunni. She attended Jessup High School and worked in her family's store, Alunni's Market, throughout her life. As a teenager, she worked at Secari's Bake Shop in Scranton where she developed her love for baking. Later in life, she was employed by Quinn's Market in Peckville for many years. She was known as the "demo lady" and worked as long as her health allowed, up until the age of 84.
She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Church in Jessup, which is now Queen of Angels Parish, and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a devout Catholic who never missed Mass and offered her prayers for anyone in need. She was a member and past president of the Jessup Hose Co. 1 Ladies Auxiliary.
Ann had a passion for baking cookies and making homemade Italian food. She enjoyed sharing her baked goods with family and friends at the holidays and passing on her recipes and traditions to her children and grandchildren. She truly enjoyed all of the friendships she made while working at Quinn's. In her younger years, you could always find her sitting on her sister's porch, engaging in conversation with all of their lifelong friends and family. Her strength and love were demonstrated in everything she did right up until the end. Ann was the best friend and role model as a parent that any child could ever want.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Green Ridge Health Care Center for the wonderful and compassionate care of Ann over the past three years. In addition, they would like to thank the hospice group of Home Health Care Professionals and the staff at The Gardens at Green Ridge for their compassion and care during her final years.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Jodi Tomassoni and husband, Dave, Archbald; sons, Robert Mahalidge and wife, Christine, Archbald, and Edward Mahalidge and wife, Lee Ann, Clarks Summit; a brother, Raymond Alunni and wife, Louise, Jessup; daughter-in-law, Patty Mahalidge, Scranton; her grandchildren, Mia and Eva Tomassoni; Denise Derricks and husband, Matt; Alexa Mahalidge and husband, Larry Gilman; and Celina Mahalidge, great-grandsons, Lucas and Austin Derricks; stepgrandchildren, Ryan and Kevin Farrell; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Mahalidge III; brothers, Henry and Roland Alunni; and a sister, Mary Fagnani.
Due to the current pandemic and concern for community health, the funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Green Ridge Care Center Activities, 2741 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020