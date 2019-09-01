Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Ann Astolfi Obituary
Ann Astolfi, 76, of Scranton, died Sunday in Linwood Nursing Home, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late William and Ann Boldruhock Astolfi, she was a graduate of St. Paul's High School class of 1960 and went on to earn her degree from the Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. For many years, she served as a registered nurse throughout local hospitals as well as with the former Celtic Hospice in Dunmore. She had been a member of St. Patrick's Parish in West Scranton.

Surviving are her sister, Barbara Baldwin and husband, Maj. Gen. Russ Baldwin, of Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Scranton, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery in Dunmore.

Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To offer a condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019
