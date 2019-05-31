Ann B. Luvender, 91, Pittston, died Thursday at her home.



Born in Pittston, on Oct. 10, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Lillian (Hepler) Bennett, she was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. She was a graduate of Pittston High School. For many years, she worked in the local garment industry, and she retired from Topps Chewing Gum.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Ann is survived by her children, Patricia Tanski; Daniel and his wife, Janice Luvender; and Cheryl Ross and her husband, Eugene, all of Pittston. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Luvender, who died March 17, 1996; a son, John T. Luvender, who died March 30, 2002; and a brother, Edward Bennett.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.



Friends may call on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 749 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp., PA 18411.



Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

