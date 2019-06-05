BRACEY, ANN RACHEL JONES, Taylor, Tuesday, Jacob Davis Fune­ral Home, Taylor, by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner. Pallbearers: Bob, Billy and Anthony Bracey, Joey Earl, Bob and Bill Davis. Inter­ment, Milwaukee Cemetery.



CALIANNO, VIRGINIA A., Scran­ton, Mass, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, by the Rev. Martin Gaiardo. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Contribu­tions: Pennsylvanians for Human Life, Scranton Chapter, 400 Wyo­ming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: funeral home website.



CHROPOWICKI, PETER, Old Forge, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Ste­phen­son St., Duryea. Arrange­ments: Bernard J. Piontek Fune­ral Home Inc., Duryea.



COTTONE, JOAN M. QUINN, Dun­more, Mass, Thursday, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church. Calling hours, today, 3 to 5 p.m., St. Paul's Church. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave, Scranton. Contribu­tions: St. Paul's Wish List Fund, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.



COX, DANIEL J., South Abing­ton Twp., memorial service, Fri­day, 7 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 5 to service. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.



DEITZER, HELEN ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, Roaring Brook Twp., Saturday, 4 p.m., Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Contributions: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scran­ton, PA 18504. Condolen­ces: vanstonandjames.com. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home.



FLANNERY, ROBERT (BOB), West Scranton, Thursday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



GALLAGHER, LOIS CONABOY, Nativity section of Scranton, Thurs­day, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Nativ­ity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church Thursday. Dona­­tions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509 or , 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoe­nix, AZ 85016 (wish.org). Con­do­lences: funeral home website.



GLASER, GERALDINE (GERRY) KLINK, Moscow, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, St. Cath­er­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Visita­tion, 9:30 to 10:30, church. Donations: St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



HARRIS, RUTH A. (ROYCE), Dur­yea, formerly of West Scran­ton, Friday, 11 a.m., Fairview Memorial Park Chapel, 111 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., by the Rev. Eric Luczak. Contri­bu­tions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: fune­ral home website.



LENIHAN, EDWARD J., Dun­more, Tuesday, Mass, St. Paul's Church, Scranton, by Monsignor Neil Van Loon and Deacon Edward Schoener. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



LUND, PEGGY F., Peckville, Tues­day, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, Monsignor Peter P. Madus and Monsignor Richard LaVerghetta. Pallbearers: Joseph and Michael Lund, sons; Alexandra Lund and Christine Meyers, granddaughters; John W. and John L. Lund, nephews. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.



McCLURE, JACK, Jefferson Twp., visitation, Thursday, 1 to 2 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Servi­ces LLC Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Memorial service, 2.



NARO, SEBASTIANO (SABIE) SALVATORE, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Mass, 10 a.m., Immacu­late Conception Church, Taylor Ave­nue, Scranton. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.



NAVALANY, JOHN W., Dupont, today, 9:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont. Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:30.



ONDUSH, ALBERT ANTHONY, Clarks Summit, Mass, Thursday, 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Military honors follow Mass. Interment, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cre­mation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contri­bu­tions: Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



POPLAWSKY, ALEX J., Ph.D., Danville, Mass, Thursday, 4 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 68 Center St., Danville, by the Rev. James E. Lease. Calling hours, 3 to 3:45, St. Hubert's Chapel (in the church annex). Burial, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow, later date. Arrangements: Brady Fune­ral Home Inc. Condolences: BradyFuneralHome.com.



PRATT, JANICE E., Allied Ter­race, Friday, 10 a.m., Clarks Sum­mit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m.,Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. East­ern Star memorial service, 6:45. Contributions: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church or donor's favorite charity.



PUNTAR, ALICE D., Vandling, Thursday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, Thursday, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



SKASKO, MARY, Simpson, mem­orial Mass, Friday, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Visitation, Friday, 9:45 to Mass, church. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Crema­tion, Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.



SOLOMON, ESTHER B. (MO­TIL), today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Inter­ment, St. John's Cemetery, Jes­sup. Calling hours, 9:15 to Mass, church. Donations: Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre 18702 or to the Eynon Fire Department, 441 Thomas St., Eynon 18403. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup.



STARON, ROBERT, Simpson, Thursday, blessing service, 9:30 a.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Fune­ral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment, Canaan Cor­ners Cemetery, Waymart. Call­ing hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.



SWEENEY, JOHN P. (JACK), Minooka section of Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Jos­eph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Francis Pau­selli, pastor. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrange­ments: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: funeral home website.



UTAN, ATTORNEY EDWIN, Scran­ton, Thursday, 11 a.m., Car­lucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, Dalton Jew­ish Cemetery. Shiva, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., family residence. Con­tributions: . Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.



WILLIAMS, LAWRENCE (LAR­RY), Jefferson Twp., private bles­sing services, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora, pastor, Stew­art United Methodist Church, Old Forge. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park Mausoleum, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hos­pital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



YAVORSKI, RUTH E. (DOLLY), West Scranton, blessing service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Kevin K. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: National Pancreatic Cancer Foun­dation, c/o P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.



YOUNG, RONALD E. SR., Pitts­ton, formerly of Honesdale, today, 11 a.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Hones­dale, by Pastor Miguel Arenas of the Central United Methodist Church. Burial, Indian Orchard Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 10 until service time.

