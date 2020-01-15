|
|
Ann C. Fattori, 92, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Green Ridge Care Center in Scranton. She would have been married to her beloved husband, Charles, for 65 years in February.
Ann was a loving, caring and selfless mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Scranton to the late Carmello and Angelina Ferraro Leondi and was a lifelong member of St. Lucy's Church. She worked as a hairdresser at her self-owned beauty shop in North Scranton for 57 years. She was loved and adored by her countless customers whom she treated like family. She was known to invite lonely customers to holiday dinners and give coats to those in need from her own closet without hesitation. She was the kindest soul one could ever have the pleasure of knowing. She adored her daughter and best friend, Karen, who she made her world and worked with side-by-side in her shop for more than 35 years. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly the light of her life.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Charles; her beloved daughter, Karen Kern and husband, Thomas, of Scranton; granddaughter, Maria Kern Haggerty and husband, Christopher, of South Abington Twp.; grandson, Thomas, of Scranton; and great-grandchildren, Anna, Ethan and Evan Haggerty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmello and Angelina Leondi; and eight siblings, which whom she was the last surviving, Christine, Angelo, Lucy, Louise, Anthony, Mary, Carmella and Michael; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to Green Ridge Care Center and Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care Ann received.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home at 120 S. Main Ave. in Scranton from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Everyone attending Mass is kindly invited to proceed directly to church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020