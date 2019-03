Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Friday morning, Ann C. Flynn died peacefully at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Elizabeth Flynn. Ann was the widow of the late Robert M. Flynn, who passed away in March of 1998.



Ann was born in Forty Fort, Pa., daughter of the late William and Theresa Conover McGuire. After graduating from Scranton Central High School, and while working in the advertising department at The Globe Store, she met Bob Flynn, who worked there designing window displays. Later, while raising a growing family together, she worked as a devoted certified nurse's aide for the IHM Sisters at Marywood College for over 28 years. She also enjoyed working for Nebeskey's Cleaners through the years. Ann was a member of Holy Rosary Church and School in Scranton, very active in the PTA and Boy Scout Troop 57 and was a great support to her sons during their sports activities. Irish to her core, on every Parade Day downtown, religiously, Ann could be found beside her sister, Ellen Buntz, bouncing between Preno's and The Liederkranz, toasting family and friendships.



Ann is survived by her six children, Timothy (Roxanne) Flynn, Scranton; Elizabeth Flynn, Scranton; Matthew (Ali Anne) Flynn, Tampa, Fla.; Daniel (Kerri Hardy) Flynn, Peckville; Michael Flynn, Philadelphia; former daughter-in-law, Margaret Flynn, Philadelphia; and Robert (Kristine) Flynn, Cedar Park, Texas; a brother, William McGuire, Elizabeth, N.J.; six grandchildren, Andrew Flynn, Scranton; Stephanie and Tyler Flynn, Philadelphia; Lauren Flynn-Miller, Scranton; and Declan and Faelyn Ann Flynn, Tampa, Fla.; a brother-in-law, John (Ellen) Buntz, Scranton; and a sister-in-law, Cindy McGuire, Scranton.



She was also predeceased by sisters, Mary Carruthers, Ellen Buntz and Clare Ogden Newell; and a brother, Edward McGuire.



The funeral will be conducted on Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton.



Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Interment at the convenience of the family.



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,



Love leaves a memory no one can steal."

On Friday morning, Ann C. Flynn died peacefully at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Elizabeth Flynn. Ann was the widow of the late Robert M. Flynn, who passed away in March of 1998.Ann was born in Forty Fort, Pa., daughter of the late William and Theresa Conover McGuire. After graduating from Scranton Central High School, and while working in the advertising department at The Globe Store, she met Bob Flynn, who worked there designing window displays. Later, while raising a growing family together, she worked as a devoted certified nurse's aide for the IHM Sisters at Marywood College for over 28 years. She also enjoyed working for Nebeskey's Cleaners through the years. Ann was a member of Holy Rosary Church and School in Scranton, very active in the PTA and Boy Scout Troop 57 and was a great support to her sons during their sports activities. Irish to her core, on every Parade Day downtown, religiously, Ann could be found beside her sister, Ellen Buntz, bouncing between Preno's and The Liederkranz, toasting family and friendships.Ann is survived by her six children, Timothy (Roxanne) Flynn, Scranton; Elizabeth Flynn, Scranton; Matthew (Ali Anne) Flynn, Tampa, Fla.; Daniel (Kerri Hardy) Flynn, Peckville; Michael Flynn, Philadelphia; former daughter-in-law, Margaret Flynn, Philadelphia; and Robert (Kristine) Flynn, Cedar Park, Texas; a brother, William McGuire, Elizabeth, N.J.; six grandchildren, Andrew Flynn, Scranton; Stephanie and Tyler Flynn, Philadelphia; Lauren Flynn-Miller, Scranton; and Declan and Faelyn Ann Flynn, Tampa, Fla.; a brother-in-law, John (Ellen) Buntz, Scranton; and a sister-in-law, Cindy McGuire, Scranton.She was also predeceased by sisters, Mary Carruthers, Ellen Buntz and Clare Ogden Newell; and a brother, Edward McGuire.The funeral will be conducted on Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton.Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Interment at the convenience of the family."Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,Love leaves a memory no one can steal." Funeral Home Frank M. Regan Funeral Home

715 Linden St.

Scranton , PA 18510

(570) 344-6041 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close