Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
949 Scranton St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
949 Scranton St.
Ann C. Sabetta


1929 - 2020
Ann C. Sabetta Obituary
Ann C. Sabetta, 90, passed into heaven on Jan. 18 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after a long battle with cancer. She was the widow of Ralph L. Sabetta, who passed away in 1978.

Born June 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Enrico and Maria Righi Gasparri. A lifelong resident of West Scranton, she graduated from West Scranton High School and spent her working career at Bartikowsky Jewelers and Allied Services.

She is survived by her children, Richard, of Scranton; Diane Ramik and husband, James, of Lakeland, Fla.; grandchildren, Robert and Susan Sovitch; and great-grandchild, Bentley Decker. Also, her sister, Elsie Walsh and husband, William, of Sloatsburg, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Helen Menichello, of Moosic Lakes; brother-in-law, Edward Genaro, of Camarillo, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Vera Gatto; and brother-in-law, Joseph.

Funeral services will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Family and friends may pay their respects Friday in the church from 10 until Mass time.

Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020
