To be announced at a later date
St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Arlington National Cemetery
Ann Cosminski Obituary
Ann Cosminski, 99, formerly of Taylor, died Tuesday morning at the Forest City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the widow of Stephen Cosminski Sr., who died on April 1, 2000. The couple had been married 53 years at the time of Steve's passing.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Mynyk Ambrozy. Educated in Scranton and Taylor schools, she was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Scranton, and formerly of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Taylor. Ann was an Army wife for more than 25 years, a Riverside Vikings fan, had been employed as a seamstress for Hy-Grade Pants, Taylor, and was known for her cookie making along with sharing her treats, especially at Christmas.

Surviving are two sons, Philip Cosminski and wife Mary, Dalton; and Gregory Cosminski and wife, Shannon, Ponte Vedra, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Joanne Cosminski, Silverdale, Pa.; five grandchildren, Samuel Cosminski, Mary Elizabeth Cosminski, Connor Mailen, Susan Bassett; and Stephen Cosminski III and wife, Collette; two great-grandchildren, Cora Bassett and Cooper Cosminski.

She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Cosminski Jr.; and an infant brother, Wasyl Ambrozy.

A memorial Liturgy will be celebrated in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Scranton, at a date and time to be announced. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband Stephen after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are raised.

Arrangements have been entrusted under the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020
