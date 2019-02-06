Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ann Cummings Brazil, 87, of Dunmore, died Tuesday in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of Paul Kenneth Brazil, who died Oct. 9, 2015.



Born in the Patch section of Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Hannah Ruane Cummings. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing.



Ann began her career in nursing in New York City and retired after many years of service at Mercy Hospital, Scranton.



She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. Ann traveled extensively and was always up for an adventure, from white water rafting in Alaska to touring Europe. She was known for her sense of humor, love of animals and her green thumb. She enjoyed sewing, baking and spending time with her grandchildren.



Ann was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all.



Surviving are five daughters, Erin Brazil



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Kelly and Mary McDonald; and two brothers, Joseph and Michael Cummings.



Special thanks to Jane Colanieri, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassionate care.



The funeral will be held Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



Family and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, 18510.



