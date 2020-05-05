|
Ann D. Bittenbender, 92, of West Scranton died Sunday, May 3, at Mountain View Care Center due to the COVID-19 virus. She was the wife of Fred J. Bittenbender, who died on April 3, 2019. They had been married for 61 years and are now together again.
Born in Scranton on June 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha Davis Brown. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1944. She attended the Embury United Methodist Church. After being a stay-at-home mom with her three children, two nieces and one nephew, she went to work at the Wayne Department Store at the top of Taylor hill, and after its closing she worked at the Globe Store in Scranton until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially making all kinds of cookies for the Christmas holidays. Her newest love was Jeff's puppy dog Harley who visited her every day. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and aunt who will live in our hearts forever.
Ann is survived by three children, Nancy, Lori and Jeffrey, all of Scranton; and nephew, Ted Brown and wife, Susan, White House, Tenn.; nieces, Judy Brown, Clarks Summit; and Eleanor Murphy and husband, James, Clarks Summit; great-niece, Julianne Brown Borst and husband, Andy, Piscataway, N.J.; great-nephew, Patrick Murphy, Clarks Summit; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald D. Brown; and sister, Hazel M. Brown.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the nurses and staff of Mountain View Care Center Camelot Wing for the compassionate care given to Ann during the past 14 months. A very special thank you to David Ramirez and the nurses and aides of the Bella Bay Wing who have been with her for the last 13 days since she was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. We thank you all for being there every day, watching over her and holding her hand when the current circumstances prevented us from being there. You are all true heroes. We ask that you keep everyone suffering from this terrible virus in your prayers.
Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral service conducted by Pastor Phillip Richardson (nephew by marriage) will be held at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. A celebration of Ann's life for all to attend will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in Ann's memory may be sent to the National MS Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103; 721 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; Embury United Methodist Church Building Fund, 942 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504; or Mountain View Care Center Auxiliary Club, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020