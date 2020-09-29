Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Bittenbender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann D. Bittenbender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann D. Bittenbender Obituary

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service for Ann D. Bittenbender, 92, of West Scranton, who died May 3, 2020, at Mountain View Care Center.

The service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Those who wish to pay their respects may do so from 11:30 a.m. until the service at 12:15 p.m. A luncheon immediately after will be held at Casa Bella Restaurant, 330 W. Market St., Scranton.

Following CDC guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing will be required.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -