Ann D. Morris, age 89, of Palm Bay, Fla., passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1930, in Throop, Pa.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Morris; daughter, Karen Keating; daughter, Ann Skidmore; son, Ronald Morris; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Gallagher; sister, Gloria Ruane; and brother, Joseph Mogilesky.
Ann was preceded in death by her siblings, Marion, Patricia, Francis and Evelyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2019