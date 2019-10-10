|
Ann D. Pazzalia, 102, a longtime resident of Jefferson Twp., died Monday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton. She was the widow of Leonard J. Pazzalia Sr., who died Jan. 19, 1973. They were married 30 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Alexander and Anna Simonik Mironski, she attended Scranton Schools. Before retiring in 1982, she worked as a floor lady at Packard Sportswear, Scranton, for more than 40 years. She was a faithful and oldest living member of St. Eulalia's Parish, Elmhurst, for more than 75 years, and a leader of the Catholic Daughters.
Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who deeply loved her family and spending time with them. She treasured her Sunday spaghetti dinners with all of them every week. She was famous for her delicious chocolate chip cookies and homemade spaghetti sauce, which could never be matched. She will be greatly missed.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph Pazzalia and wife, JoAnne, Jefferson Twp.; and Leonard J. Pazzalia Jr. and wife, Debbie, Jacksonville, Fla.; two daughters, Mary Ann Brooks and husband, Ronald, Jefferson Twp.; and Monica Kaczor and husband, Edmund, Mount Cobb; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson due in November; a brother, Edward Mironski; and many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, five sisters, a niece and a nephew.
The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Allied Services Skilled Nursing for the kind and compassionate care Ann received during her stay with them. They would also like to acknowledge and thank Drs. Michael Alocci and Wayne Weston for their excellent care and compassion shown to Ann through the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Friends and family are asked to go directly to the church Saturday morning.
A viewing will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 10, 2019