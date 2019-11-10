Home

Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Ann Daley Obituary
Ann Daley, 89, formerly of Mayfield, died Thursday at Scranton Health Care Center. She was the widow of Joseph T. Daley Sr.

Ann was born in Mayfield on July 22, 1930, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Donato) Featherall.

She was a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, and retired from the Carbondale News. She also worked at JCPenney in the children's department. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling with her husband and grandchildren, and country line dancing. She enjoyed playing the piano and was affectionately known as "Piano Ann" at Scranton Health Care Center, where she would entertain her fellow residents.

The family would like to thank the staff of Scranton Health Care Center, especially Shirley, Shawanna, Tanisha, Jean and John; and Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially Ann Pepsin, for the loving care they gave Ann.

Ann is survived by two daughters, JoAnne Kelly, South Abington Twp., and Jeanette Brown, Jermyn; two sons, Joseph T. Daley Jr., and wife, Liz, Mendham, N.J.; and Thomas Daley and wife, Karen, Delray Beach, Fla.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Timmy, Korrie and Kris Kelly; Ryan and Matthew Brown; Heather, Mark, Brett and Rachel Daley; two great-grandchildren, Cali and Korah Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Madison Avenue, Jermyn. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.

A viewing will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019
