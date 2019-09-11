|
Ann Elizabeth Casey, age 85, died at home on Friday, Sept. 6. Daughter of the late Joseph G. and Helen Clark Casey, she was a lifelong Scranton resident. Ann was a graduate of Marywood Seminary and Georgetown Visitation College. She was a devoted member of St. Paul's Church, Scranton.
Ann was the last surviving member of the Hotel Casey family. She was a gentle woman who loved family, friends, her wonderful aides, a good book, summers at the family home in Spring Lake, chocolate and phone calls and luncheons with her extended family at 1555 N. Washington.
Ann was a founding member of the Lackawanna County Drug and Alcohol Commission where she served as a board member and was active in all program services. She was a member of the Sant' Andrea Society of which her mother was a founder. She contributed faithfully to her church, St. Jude's Research Hospital, St. Joseph's Center and various other charities. Ann was active in many community endeavors until 2009 when she was felled and incapacitated by a tragic accident. From then on she contributed by prayer and lived by her longtime motto, the Serenity Prayer.
Ann is survived by 17 nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews along with their children; cousins and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Helen "Bunty" Moore, Angela "Tish" Cusick, Margaret "Peggy" O'Donoghue; and a brother, Joseph G. Casey Jr. She was also preceded in death by nieces, Virginia "Babe" Moore and Angela "Kewpie" Tripodi; her beloved housekeeper, Beatrice "Dede" Lavelle; fiancé, John "Jack" McHale; and closest friend, Nancy May.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, Scranton. Friends may call from 9 until time of Mass. Burial will take place at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA; St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA.
Arrangements under the care of the Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019