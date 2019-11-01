Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Ann Thomas
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Ann Elizabeth Thomas

Ann Elizabeth Thomas Obituary
Ann Elizabeth Thomas of Clarks Summit, 73, died peacefully Thursday morning after a brief stay at Allied Hospice. She was the loving and devoted wife of Darwin Thomas; the couple married on Nov. 1, 1997.

Born March 12, 1946, in Scranton, Ann was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Bartley. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Scranton. She was a voracious reader and fantastic cook who enjoyed traveling the country with her husband. Ann's greatest joy in life was spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren and making them laugh. Prior to her retirement, Ann had a long and successful career as a medical transcriptionist.

Ann is survived by her three sons, Kyle Reed, of Honesdale; Michael Reed (Donna), of DeWitt, Mich.; and John Thomas (Ellen), of Wilmington, Del.; her four daughters, Shannon Reed-Black, of Clarks Summit; Kellie Lydon (Chris), of Simpson; Susan Chrzan (Tony), of Throop; and Jennifer Thomas (Jenny), of Blakely. She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas and John Bartley; and her sister, Dolores Bartley.

She leaves behind her 11 grandchildren, Sami, Morgan, Ryan, Kaleigh, Elizabeth, Jacob, Meghan, Raven, Chloe, Paige and John Jr.; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by a brother, William Bartley; and a sister, Mary Lou Bartley.

Friends are invited to share memories of Ann with her family during visitation at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service to follow immediately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or by mail at American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 1, 2019
