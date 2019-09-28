Home

Ann Evans of Cresco died Thursday at home. She was the widow of William Evans Jr., who died June 6, 2012.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Hope Shevlin, she was of the Catholic faith. Ann enjoyed playing bingo, and going out to dinner with family and friends.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Bevan and husband, Edward; son, Mike Evans and companion, Jodi; brother, Richard Shevlin and wife, Marie; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Robin Evans.

The funeral will be Monday at 3 p.m. in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, South Sterling. Interment private at the convenience of the family

Friends may call Monday from 2 p.m. until the service.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 28, 2019
