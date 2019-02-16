Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ann F. Fiorillo of Scranton lost her courageous battle with Alzheimer's on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. She was the widow of Joseph Fiorillo, who died Jan. 23, 2008. At the time of his passing, they had celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Neil "Cabby" and Nancy Napolitano Capalongo. She was educated in Scranton Schools and was a longtime, devout member of St. Lucy's Church and its Alter & Rosary Society.



She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. One of her favorite things was to spend time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren's various activities.



Surviving are two sons, Dominick Fiorillo and his wife, Tara, Dunmore; and Neil Fiorillo and his wife, Karen, Clarks Summit; four grandchildren, Ryan, Rebecca, Alison and Avery Fiorillo; sisters-in-law, Emma Fiorillo; Saveria Fata; Elisa Piraino and husband, Domenico; brother-in-law, Antonio Sacco; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Theresa and Phyllis Capalongo; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.



The funeral will be conducted Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 959 Scranton St. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions in Ann's memory can be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

