Ann F. Fiorillo

Funeral services have been scheduled for Ann F. Fiorillo, Scranton, who died Feb. 13, 2019.

The funeral will be Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 959 Scranton St. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2019
