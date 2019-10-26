|
|
|
Ann (Liptak) Filippone, RN, 95, a resident of the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center, formerly of Lake Ariel, passed away Wednesday.
Funeral services by the Very Rev. John D. Sorochka, rector of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, will be today at 10 a.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Entombment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Family and friends may pay respects from 9:30 until services. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 26, 2019