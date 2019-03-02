Funeral services have been scheduled for Ann Flynn, 83, Scranton, who died at home on Friday morning. She was the widow of Robert Flynn.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Flynn.
The funeral will be conducted on Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton.
Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
A full obituary will appear tomorrow.
Frank M. Regan Funeral Home
715 Linden St.
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-6041
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2019