Ann Fordiani Danei, West Scranton, died Friday morning at Willowbrook Place at the age of 90. Her husband, Anthony Danei, died June 21, 1999.



Born July 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Grace Feniello Fordiani. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1946, and a member of St. Lucy's Church. Before her retirement, she was employed by Kiddie Carousel.



She is survived by a daughter, Grace Driscoll and husband, William, Roaring Brook Twp.; three grandchildren, Eric, Adam and Amy Driscoll, the "lights of her life"; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Carmen, Michael and Anthony Fordiani.



Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Willowbrook Place for their kindness and superior quality of care. Also, thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice for the same.



Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.



The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St.



The morning of the funeral, friends and family are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be at Cathedral Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Lucy's Church Restoration Fund, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.

