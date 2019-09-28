|
Ann Frances Regan, 81, of Scranton died Thursday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances O'Connor Regan, she attended West Scranton High School and was a devoted parishioner of St. Patrick's Church, both in her West Scranton neighborhood. Ann enjoyed Sunday dinners after Mass with her family and shopping in downtown Scranton, particularly in the '60s and '70s when the town was happening. She enjoyed picnics and spending afternoons on the beach with family at Gouldsboro State Park. She remembered everyone's birth date - Ann's was Sept. 4, 1938 - and she had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.
She is survived by her two brothers, Joseph Regan and wife, Betty, Columbus, Ohio; and John Regan, Clarks Summit; and many beloved nieces and nephews, all of whom she was immensely proud.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Regan and Mary Mihalik; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Locker) Regan; and brother-in-law, Vicent Mihalik.
The funeral will be conducted Monday, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the commencement of Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements, Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's food pantry, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton PA 18504, or to St. Jude's at .
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 28, 2019