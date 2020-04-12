Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Ann G. Butler

Ann G. Butler Obituary
Ann Glushko Butler, 90, formerly of Vandling, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of David J. Butler, who died Oct. 1, 2019.

Born in Simpson on Nov. 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wasil and Anna Potts Glushko. She was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. Ann was a homemaker and loved baking cookies, painting ceramics, watching her favorite soap, "All My Children," and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Jermyn, where she was an active volunteer working many hours making pierogis and baking for various church sales.

Ann is survived by a son, David Butler and wife, Susan, Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandchildren; a sister, Marie Derkasch; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, John, Stephen and Wasil Glushko.

A private entombment with services will be conducted at St. Tikhon's Cemetery, South Canaan.

Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020
