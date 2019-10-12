|
Ann Grill Devers, Scranton, died Thursday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Veronica Boshek Grill. Prior to retirement, she was a licensed practical nurse and a member of the Holy Cross Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Marino and Debra Devers, both of Scranton; grandchildren, Christopher and Andrew Marino, both of Taylor; and several sisters, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her companion, George Guzy; brothers, Charles L. Grill and Frederick Grill; and sisters, Diane Grill Smith and Janet Grill Wagner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, with services by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Friends are asked to go directly to the church.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 12, 2019