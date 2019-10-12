Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Devers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Grill Devers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Grill Devers Obituary
Ann Grill Devers, Scranton, died Thursday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Veronica Boshek Grill. Prior to retirement, she was a licensed practical nurse and a member of the Holy Cross Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Marino and Debra Devers, both of Scranton; grandchildren, Christopher and Andrew Marino, both of Taylor; and several sisters, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her companion, George Guzy; brothers, Charles L. Grill and Frederick Grill; and sisters, Diane Grill Smith and Janet Grill Wagner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, with services by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Friends are asked to go directly to the church.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now