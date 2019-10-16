Home

Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Ann Hallberg Obituary
Ann Hallberg, 97, a lifelong resident of West Scranton, died early Sunday morning. She was the wife of the late Herman Hallberg.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Martin and Josephine Marino Naso, she was a member of St. Patrick's Church in West Scranton and, before retirement, she worked at A&P Bakery in Scranton and Vermont Sportswear in Taylor.

Surviving are a daughter, Bertha Barthold and her husband, William, Jefferson Twp.; a sister, Ethel Catalano, Clarks Summit; a granddaughter, Kelsey Phillips and her husband, Robert, Jefferson Twp.; a grandson, Brian Barthold, Jefferson Twp.; three nieces, Joann Catalano, Angela Catalano and Maureen Beauchamp; and a nephew, Paul Naso.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Joseph, in 2017; a sister, Mary Ciaramelli; and a brother, Anthony Naso.

Her family wishes to thank Compassionate Care Hospice of Taylor for its services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton.

There is no public viewing. Burial will take place in the Cathedral Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

To send the family an online condolence, visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 16, 2019
