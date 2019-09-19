|
Ann J. Bachman Williams, 75, of Scranton, died Tuesday evening at Allied Skilled Nursing after an illness. She was the wife of William E. Williams. The couple was married for 33 years.
Born Dec. 9, 1943, in Moscow, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Ella Hornbaker McLain. Before her retirement, Ann was employed in nursing for Beverly Care Inc. and prior to that was employed by Holiday Manor in Scranton for many years.
Ann was a former member of the Thornhurst United Methodist Church in Thornhurst. Ann will be dearly missed by her family.
Also surviving are her daughters, Peggy A. Zackoski and husband, Dennis, Scranton; and Lisa A. Chrzan, Scranton; a son, Delbert O. Bachman Jr., Scranton; grandchildren, Michael, Holly, Kaylee, Jennifer, Christine and Alexandria; two great-grandchildren, Damien and Nathan; brothers, Paul McLain and William McLain; sisters, Mary Jean Van Brunt, Myrtle Hannon and Caroline Farling; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Ralph McLain; and her former husband, Delbert O. Bachman Sr.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment and committal services will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Friends and family may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 19, 2019