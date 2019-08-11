Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Ann Killian

Ann Killian Obituary
Ann Killian, Dickson City, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband, James Killian.

Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Michael and Stephany Peko McGurl, she was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Ann attended Jessup High School and Penn State University and was a homemaker.

Ann is survived by three daughters, Erin Killian; Alison Knapp and husband, David; and Kaitlin Hellyer and husband, Adam; four grandchildren, Connor, Brendan, Evie and Finnegan Knapp; two sisters, Maureen McGurl and Sylvia Kitcher; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Dickson City.

Friends may call Monday from 7 to 9 p.m.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019
