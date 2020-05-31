|
Ann Kozak, 96, of Scranton, died Friday evening at Allied Services Hospice Center after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John P. Kozak, who died on Sept. 29, 1979.
Born in Scranton on Jan. 26, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Smotricka Orlosky. Ann attended Scranton public schools and retired from the Diocese of Scranton, St. Peter's Cathedral, in 1988. Upon retirement, she was an active member of the Scranton Senior Citizens Civic Center, where she enjoyed painting and ceramics. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Eric Smith, Dr. Vincent Bianca and the staff at Glenmaura Senior Living and Allied Services Hospice Center for her care.
Ann is survived by her son, John Kozak Jr., Scranton; her daughter, Jean Salamon and her husband, Martin, of Lower Paxton Twp.; several nieces and nephews. She loved animals and leaves behind her favorite parakeet, Babe, who she trained to talk.
Ann was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Yuskiewicz; and brothers, Joseph and William Orlowsky.
Interment will be private due to the current pandemic. A memorial service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Memorial donations may be made in Ann's memory to St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020