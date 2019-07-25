Ann L. Kilmer, 86, of Carbondale, died Monday at Forest City Nursing Home, Forest City. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert H. Kilmer, on April 14, 2017.



Born Jan. 5, 1933, in Jessup, daughter of the late Paul and Regina Munley Newcomb, Ann was a 1951 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and was a self-employed certified nurses aide having worked private duty for more than 20 years. She enjoyed sewing and was a volunteer at the Carbondale YMCA, having helped disabled children swim. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, where she served as a Eucharistic minister. Ann and her husband were avid dancers who enjoyed going out with their friends to the local dances.



She is survived by two sons, John P. Kilmer and wife, Judy; and Brian P. Kilmer, all of Scranton; two daughters, Sister Nancy Kilmer, I.H.M., Scranton; and Laure Carlo and husband, Ted, Mayfield; three grandchildren, Kimberly Snyder and husband, John; Brandon Carlo and fiancée, Sara Studenski; and Jonathan Naro; three great-grandchildren, Dakota Rose Snyder, Paige Kelly Snyder and Quintin Naro; four brothers, Phillip, Michael, Charles and James Newcomb; three sisters, Margaret Soloman, Mary Taylor and Sally Warren; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick, Robert and Paul Newcomb; and a sister, Jean Cobb.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.



Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Ann's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019