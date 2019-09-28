|
Ann (Hickey) Lemoncelli, 57, a lifelong resident of West Side and a member of St. Patrick's Parish, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Married on April 27, 1991, she is survived by her best friend and beloved husband of 28 years, Enrico Lemoncelli.
Born on June 15, 1962, Ann was the daughter of the late Eugene F. Hickey, former Mayor of Scranton, and Margaret Harding Hickey. She graduated from the former Bishop Hannan High School and studied at Marywood College before attending Community Medical Center's School of Nursing.
In 1984, she began a 17-year career with the U.S. Postal Service and for the past 18 years she served as a data quality analyst for the U.S. Probation Office.
She had a heart of gold, willing and eager to help anyone in need. All who knew Ann will remember her as the life of the party and for her infectious smile, outgoing nature and ability to make a friend with anyone who crossed her path. She left an indelible mark on everyone she ever met.
She was proud of all of the accomplishments of her children and loved to visit them wherever their lives have taken them.
She enjoyed traveling, especially her yearly trips to Detroit with her husband - "Go Lions!" - and her Atlantic City trips with her "older" friends. Fly High Free Bird!
Her love for life will never be forgotten, and with her final selfless act, Ann's donation to the Gift of Life Program will ensure her kindness will live on through others.
She is also survived by her children, Melinda Marvin and husband, Josh, Nicholson; Atty. Jay Michael Lemoncelli and companion, Anna Nguyen, Wilmington, Del.; and Dr. Megan Lemoncelli, Temecula, Calif.; her siblings, Atty. Eugene F. Hickey, II and wife, Elaine, Juneau, Ala.; Marie Hickey, Gainesville, Va.; Cathy Dolinish and husband, P.J., Scranton; and Margi Cummings and husband, Patrick, Roaring Brook Twp.; an aunt, Cathy Gallagher, Scranton; brothers-in-law, Peter Lemoncelli and wife, Lorine, Port Griffith; and Paul Lemoncelli and wife, Diane, Clarks Summit; nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A sister, Romayne Hickey; a brother-in-law, Ronald Pelkey; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rigo and Enrica Lemoncelli, also preceded Ann in death.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 North Main Ave., Scranton, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson Street, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to St. Patrick's Food Pantry, c/o 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 28, 2019