|
|
Ann Louise Benedict, 88, of Dunmore, died Saturday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Benedict, who died Feb. 10, 1978.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late August and Elizabeth Walsh Mayer, she attended Scranton Technical High School, where she was a "Techette" and voted Most Popular Girl. After graduating from Tech, class of 1949, Ann Louise went to work as a secretary for Linder Brothers, where she also served as a labor union rep for the ILGWU. She worked at Acme Fast Freight as a payroll clerk for many years, before retiring to care for her growing family.
Ann Louise and Don were devoted, original members of the Chapel of St. Peter, a church established in the city's Hill Section, which would become Immaculate Conception Parish. Like many parish families, they gave their beloved church their full support and were instrumental in the eventual construction of the new church that stands today. Active in all aspects of parish life, Ann Louise was a member of the church's Altar and Rosary Society and the PTA, having served as president of both, of the Social Action Committee, the Society of Catholic Women and the Church Building Committee. Parish picnics, big band dances, the First Cookbook Committee, family fun night, you name it, Ann Louise and Donnie were there. Both had considerable vocal talents, and they enjoyed singing with the ICC choir, and the Interludes, a community choral group, highlighted by their performing in the choir at the canonization of Mother Elizabeth Seton, held at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.
Ann Louise deeply loved her family. She provided critical care for both of her parents and her husband, throughout numerous challenges of aging and health, and until death did they part. With the birth of her two grandchildren, Ann Louise was joyous and invigorated. She loved the time she was able to spend with them and had a particular fondness for her granddaughter's performances with the Kelly Patrick Studio of Dance for over 14 years.
Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Regional Hospital for the care and compassion shown to our mother during her brief stay, done so with kindness, respect and dignity.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa, Dunmore; two sons, Donald, Dunmore; and Christopher and wife, Lori, Peckville; a brother, Robert Mayer and wife, Shirley, Snellville, Ga.; two grandchildren, Christopher and Casey; a brother-in-law, Thomas Yanisko, West Lawn; a cousin, Loretta Rossi, Putnam Valley, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Yanisko; a brother, Eugene Mayer; and sister-in-law, Ann Mayer.
The funeral will be Wednesday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 9 until the commencement of services. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements, Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
As Ann Louise was a supporter of so many charities too numerous to mention, please consider helping someone who needs it by making a generous donation to the .
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 5, 2019