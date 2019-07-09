Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Ann Lucas Obituary
Ann Lucas, 87, a lifelong resident of Peckville, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the widow of John Lucas Jr., who died Jan. 15, 2004.

Born Nov. 26, 1931, in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Kosolvszky Pastir. She was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in Olyphant and Anthracite Business School, Scranton. Before retirement, she worked at Barbizon Inc., as a hostess at the Scranton Dry Tea Room and at the family business of Mid-Valley Building Supply & Lumber Co.

Ann's family would like to thank the men and women of Allied Services Home Hospice for their compassion and care during their difficult time.

Surviving are daughter, Lynn Zavada, Peckville; grandchildren, Evan Zavada, State College; and Lauren Joy Zavada, Scranton; and sister, Mary Novajosky, North Carolina.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Michael Pastir, John Pastir, Joseph Pastir, Stephen Pastir, Andrew Pastir, Edward Pastir and George Pastir.

Private funeral services and interment in SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on July 9, 2019
