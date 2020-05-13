|
|
Ann M. Booth, 87, died Sunday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Center. She was the widow of Robert H. Booth Jr., who died April 20, 1986.
Born in Ashley, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Theresa McGovern Herron, Ann was a graduate of St. Cecelia's High School, was a member of the former St. David's Church on Keyser Avenue and a current member of St. Patrick's Parish, West Scranton. Ann was the owner operator of Area Auto Tags, Scranton.
Surviving are her five children, Robert Booth III and wife, Theresa, Taylor; Leanne Miller; Robin Lipik and husband, Michael; Michelle Swingle and husband, Michael; and Belinda Maxion and husband, Robert, all of Scranton; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a grandson, Charles "Chip" Miller; a son-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Miller; and seven siblings, Thomas Herron, Donald Herron, Larry Herron, Claire Montante, Lorraine Garnett, Regis Duszak and Joan Pillets.
Private burial and graveside service will be held at Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton. A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated at a later date when the present sanctions are lifted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020