Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Ann M. McCarthy passed away peacefully June 28 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. Her beloved husband, the late John "Dapper" McCarthy, died in 1986.

Born on Nov. 21, 1922 in Scranton to the late Thomas and Mary McHale Wynn, Ann grew up in the South Side section of the city. She was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and prior to her retirement, she was employed by Capital Records where she met her lifelong friends, Betty Bocchichio and the late Ann Marie Wagner.

Ann is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, Patrick, Joseph and Edward Wynn; and her sister, Mary Wynn Dougher.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore.

Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

There are no public calling hours.

Donations in Ann's name may be made to Saint Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


