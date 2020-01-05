Home

Ann Mullen
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
Montrose, PA
Ann M. Mullen


1938 - 2020
Ann M. Mullen Obituary
Ann M. Mullen, 81, of Mont-rose, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, at EMHS.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1938, in Archbald, Pa., to the late Lester and Mary (Kearney) Kase. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love her life, Ambrose J. Mullen.

Ann is survived by her three sons, Lawrence (Rosemary) Mullen of Egg Harbor Twp., N.J.; Timothy (Joy) Mullen of Chapin, S.C.; and Mark (Patrice) Mullen of Pottstown, Pa.; two daughters, Lisa (David) Remmy of Churchville, Pa.; and Erin (Peter) Beckwith of New Braunfels, Texas; five grandchildren, Sean Mullen and Katie Macera, Trevor and Abbey Beckwith, and Marcus Mullen; three stepgrandchildren, Joseph Gayl, Gabriella Malloy and Charles Michalek; three brothers, Joseph, Gerald and Paul Kase; close family friends, Ruth and Jack Stanton, and their children, Peter, Mark, Matthew, Joseph and Joanie; special friends, Rose and Bob, Susan and Tom; and her caretaker and friend, Trudy.

Ann was a Proverbs 31 "Virtuous Woman" who loved her Lord, her husband and her family. She was a breast cancer survivor of more than 40 years, a woman of many talents, and Neil Diamond's biggest fan!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Montrose. Interment will be in the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery. The Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 278 S. Main St., Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020
