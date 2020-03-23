Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Ann M. Sabatella

Ann M. Sabatella Obituary
Ann M. Sabatella, 88, of Dunmore, died early Friday morning at Linwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Scranton.

Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Gertrude Cianci Sabatella, was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before retirement, she was employed by Maid-Rite Steak Co. in Dunmore and prior to that by Linder Brothers in Scranton.

Ann loved the holidays, especially Christmas, when she would bake cookies for all her family and friends. She also greatly enjoyed going to Mount Airy Casino with her cousin JoAnn Tomaro.

Surviving are brothers, Patrick, Dunmore; and Vito and wife, Mary Ann, Dickson City; a sister, Ange Obal, Dunmore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, James, Domenick and Michael Sabatella; three sisters-in-law, Claire, Mary and Charlotte Sabatella; and a brother-in-law, George Obal.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Dunmore. Interment will take place in the Dunmore Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2020
