Ann M. Spott, 85, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Scranton Health Care Center. She was the widow of Matthew T. Spott, who died in July 2016. They had been married for 60 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Lukacs Hutsko, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1952, and a member of St. Patrick's Church. After graduating, Ann worked for Bell Telephone. She then dedicated herself to raising her five children. When her children were older, she worked for 25 years for West Side Bank (now Wells Fargo).
Upon retirement from the bank, she worked for Boscov's Courtesy Desk for 13 years. She was a member of the Century Club, the West Side Senior Center, Sloan Seniors and the 800 Club. Ann was a dedicated volunteer at Allied Services for six years and also the voting polls. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and playing cards. Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved being around her family. She made every holiday special, particularly for her grandchildren, with Santa on Christmas Eve, Easter egg hunts and Halloween costume parties, each of these with prizes galore on the shuffleboard table. Sleepovers and Saturday McDonald's lunches were always exciting.
Surviving are two sons, Matthew S., Tunkhannock; and Paul and wife, Paula, Scranton; three daughters, Debra Pace and husband, Alan Sr., Dunmore; Linda Lombardo, Tunkhannock; and Ann McDonough and companion, Anders Nelson, Waverly; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Spott and wife, DeAnna; Amanda Spott and fiancé, Brian McCormick, Lyndsey Smith and husband, Dan; Jennifer Smerecky and husband, Jon; Adam Spott, Dr. Alan Pace, Jr., Kara Lombardo, Lauren Pace, and Jimmy and Colleen McDonough; and great-grandson, Matthew Spott VI.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary McDermott; and a brother, Stephen Hutsko.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anees Fogley and staff, and her caregivers at Scranton Health Care Center for all of their wonderful care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PLCTA/Parents of Loving Children Through Autism, 1243 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2020