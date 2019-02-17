Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ann Marie Zinicola, 89, of Clarks Summit, died Thursday morning at the Allied Hospice Unit, Scranton, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of John Zinicola, who died in 2011. The couple was married for 64 years.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Nathan Noto and Anna Piazza Noto. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. Ann was an accomplished pianist and worked numerous part-time jobs throughout her life. Her primary job was being a homemaker and raising her children. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit.



A true matriarch of the family, Ann's life was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to play the piano while her grandchildren sang to her music.



Also surviving are three sons, Julius Zinicola, Florida; Nathan Zinicola and wife, Judy, Clarks Summit; and John J. Zinicola, Florida; two daughters, Janet Kalasinski and Anne Carleo, both of Clarks Summit; six grandchildren, Danielle Cikovic (Jeremey); Maria Price (Daniel); Julianne Cucura (Patrick); Michelle Fisk (Daniel); Jonathan Kalasinski (Lauren); and Natalie Carleo; and seven great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Zachary Price; Raegan, Kaeley and Addelyn Fisk; Ava and Lila Kalasinski.



She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Juliann Zinicola; and an infant son, John Zinicola.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. All those attending are asked to go directly to church. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.



